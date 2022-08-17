Wednesday Addams teaser is out and we see a bloodbath scene in the school's swimming pool full in this first teaser trailer for Netflix’s Wednesday, a fun, bloody way to set the tone for director Tim Burton’s new mystery-comedy based on The Addams Family. Wednesday: Netflix Unveils First Look at the Addams Family for Jenna Ortega’s Series (View Pic).

Wednesday Addams Teaser

