Marvel's What If...? Season 2 is confirmed by the studio officially and in fact it also disclosed that What If...? will get a season 3 as well. The brand new season of the animated Marvel show is to stream by early 2023. Spider-Man: Freshman Year – Marvel Confirms an Animated Series of the MCU Superhero, Show to Stream on Disney+ by 2024.

Marvel's What If...? Season 2 Confirmed!

Just announced at #SDCC2022: Marvel Studios’ What If…? Season 2, an Original series, streaming early 2023 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/zbqClqfrfJ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)