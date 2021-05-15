Wonder Woman 1984 is one of the big OTT releases of this weekend. The film starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film is directed by Patty Jenkins.

Check out the Amazon Prime Video announcement of Wonder Woman 1984

Amazon Prime Video brings the digital premiere of Wonder Woman 1984, this May 15. The Patty Jenkins directed film stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal and will be available to Indian audience - English, Hindi, Tamil Telugu. #Wonderwoman1984 @primevideoin pic.twitter.com/wgdDDz00TU — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 11, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)