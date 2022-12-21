Amidst the change of leadership at DC with James Gunn and Peter Safran building an entirely new cinematic universe and Henry Cavill stepping down from the role of Superman, there are many rumours going around that some of the major characters are going to get recast. However, Zachary Levi has come out and put those rumours to rest as the actor debunked them and said that he is still playing Shazam and not to believe everything you see on the internet. Dwayne Johnson Confirms Black Adam 2 Won't Be Part of James Gunn's 'First Chapter of Storytelling' at Warner Bros (View Statement).

Check Out the Tweet:

Oooh, I really wouldn’t go believing everything you see on the internet. I’m Gucci, Ash. We all Gucci. 😎 https://t.co/684SarbP1P — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) December 20, 2022

