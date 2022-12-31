Jeffree Star is a popular beauty influencer and YouTuber. Jeffree’s latest series of tweets has left everyone shocked in which he claimed that he ‘escaped the illuminati in 2021’ and they haven’t ‘killed’ him yet. He also alleged how ‘Hollywood Elite’ tried to ruin his career and now Britney Spears and Kanye West are the victims. Jeffree Star Accused of Nonconsensual Oral Sex, Groping, Physical Violence and Offerring Hush Money When He Was a Myspace Celebrity.

Jeffree Star On Escaping Illuminati

What a crazy fucking year… I escaped the illuminati in 2021 and they still haven’t killed me. Every day I wake up grateful. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) December 30, 2022

‘Hollywood Elite’

In 2020 I was going to expose everything… In a matter of days, the Hollywood elite tried to ruin my entire career, villainize me and flooded the news with lies to discredit me. If you guys only knew the truth about what they are doing to Britney & Kayne. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) December 30, 2022

