EPIC ON has revealed the striking logo for its upcoming series Grihalaxmi, which is bold and red, setting the tone for the gripping drama. Starring Hina Khan, Chunky Pandey, Rahul Dev and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in lead roles, the show promises a powerful story of resilience, survival and personal transformation. Grihalaxmi will stream on EPIC ON platform starting January 16, 2025, marking Hina Khan's much-anticipated return to TV after a brief hiatus, which included her battle with breast cancer. The drama is expected to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative and strong characters. ‘Grihalaxmi’: Hina Khan Stars in EPIC ON’s Intense Tale of Survival and Power (Watch Video).

Watch EPIC ON's 'Grihalaxmi' Logo:

