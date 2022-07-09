Jugjugg Jeeyo is making quite an impression on the audiences as well as the box office. As the family entertainer starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan in the lead has minted Rs 92 lakh on its third friday. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 74.63 crore. JugJugg Jeeyo Movie Review: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's Chemistry Spells Magic While Anil Kapoor & Neetu Kapoor Are True Stars Of This Fun-filled Dharma 'Homecoming' (LatestLY Exclusive).

Jugjugg Jeeyo Box Office Update:

#JugJuggJeeyo is rock-steady, despite two new films + reduced showcasing... Expect growth on [third] Sat and Sun... [Week 3] Fri 92 lacs. Total: ₹ 74.63 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/qqJuPBC3y1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 9, 2022

