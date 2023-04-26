According to rumours Asim Riaz was going to be a part of Kick 2. But NGE movies took to Twitter and confirmed that this is not true. They also said that they are currently working on the script. Kick 2 Trends on Twitter After Salman Khan’s Pic With Rani Mukerji Surfaces Online; Netizens Say ‘Bhai Is Back in Devil’s Avatar’.

We are working on our script for #Kick2 and this news is NOT TRUE! We request all the media houses to please clarify the news with us before printing 🙏 https://t.co/DDXkTUC2fP — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) April 26, 2023

