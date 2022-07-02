Kishor Das has died at the age of 30 after battle with cancer. The Assamese actor underwent treatment in Guhawati and was later moved to Chennai in March last year for advanced care. As per a report in DNA, the actor’s health worsened as he got infected with COVID-19 as well. There are several fans of him who have expressed grief on Twitter. ND Prasad Dies: Action Hero Biju Fame Actor Found Hanging From Tree Outside His Home.

Kishor Das Passes Away

RIP

Deeply saddened to learn about the untimely demise of Assamese actor Kishor Das. My sincere condolences to bereaved family members in this hour of grief. May his soul attain eternal peace. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/OJL5vV3OMx — Bimal Borah (@BimalBorah119) July 2, 2022

A Rising Star

Whole of Assam was waiting for you dada.. Kishor Das was a very young tallented rising star in Assamese film industry. He succumbed to death today morning due to cancer. Rest as a masterpiece.🌷 pic.twitter.com/T7FDhHsiMI — Draupriye dutta (@Iyadutta) July 2, 2022

Gone Too Soon

I'm so heartbroken You gone too soon Kishore daa😭😭 RIP#kishordas Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/GUTrxjM870 — Jayashree |SunGin 🌞🐍| (@tejaxkaran999) July 2, 2022

Few Pics Of The Assamese Actor

