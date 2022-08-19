A former contestant from the Mnet survival program Produce 101 season 2, broke into the home of ex-girlfriend back in October of last year. A Seoul district court has sentenced him to probation for threatening her. From The Bride of Habaek To Reply 1997; Here Are 8 Sultry Kissing Scenes That Drip With Chemistry Between the Actors (Watch Videos).

A former male contestant on Mnet's #PRODUCE101 season 2 sentenced to probation for threatening ex-girlfriend with a weaponhttps://t.co/4okBJv7mrA — allkpop (@allkpop) August 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)