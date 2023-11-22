Aespa fans are in for a thrilling ride as the group gears up for the release of their second original series, Who Visit the Villa? Following the success of their debut drama Better Things, the teaser posters for the upcoming mystery series showcase individual shots of members Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning, each accompanied by chilling captions that heighten the suspense. Phrases like "Finally, Mother is here," "It's seriously scary," "Let's surprise them," and "Shall we all hide?" add an air of mystery, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what the storyline has in store. Aespa at Cannes 2023: Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning Make Heads Turn With Their Stunning Appearances on the Red Carpet!

View aespa Posters Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aespa 에스파 (@aespa_official)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)