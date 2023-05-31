TOP took to his Instagram story and confirmed that he still working on his solo comeback. On May 29 he also posted a video of himself in the studio making music and a still from the video with the text "Still Making My Albums." He also shared news articles on his Instagram story where he confirmed that he will be releasing solo music. Many fans are still confused as to whether he has exited the group or not. And when one fan asked him on Instagram, he replied that he has already "withdrawn". BIGBANG's TOP Might Be the First Korean Celeb to Go on Space Trip!

TOP Confirms Solo Comeback

News Article He Shared

TOP's Reply To A Fan

T.O.P confirms he has officially left BIGBANG to face a new chapter in life via Instagram. pic.twitter.com/LILmk1Es7d — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 31, 2023

