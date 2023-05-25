BLACKPINK's Jennie has turned covergirl for Vogue Japan and she looks absolutely fab posing for the mag. In the photoshoot pics, the Korean singer can be seen seductively posing in a white lace dress. From tip to toe, the K-Pop star looks alluring serving hot poses. Not to miss, her pearl accessory and well done makeup. Indeed, she looks 10/10. Aespa at Cannes 2023: Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning Make Heads Turn With Their Stunning Appearances on the Red Carpet! (View Pics & Videos).

Jennie Poses for Vogue Japan:

