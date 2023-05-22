Jennie will be making her first solo appearance on a variety show since her debut. She will also be meeting famous animal trainer Kang Hyung Wook and appearing his popular YouTube channel Bodeum TV, for which she has apparently shot exclusive content. When meeting with Kang Hyung Wook, Jennie apparently told her own tales of being a pet owner, and also introduced her dog, Kuma. BLACKPINK’s Jennie Shares Gorgeous Snaps and Footage from Group’s Concert in Manila.

View More on Jennie Here:

#BLACKPINK's #JENNIE to make her first solo variety show appearance and meet the famous pet trainer Kang Hyung Wook https://t.co/Ra9lkoIBEy — allkpop (@allkpop) May 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)