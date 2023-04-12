A flower species ‘Friesodielsia lalisae’, has been named after BLACKPINK's Lisa and the reason is interesting. Anissara Damthongdee who is the discoverer of the species is a fan of BLACKPINK's Lisa and claims that she actually motivated her to overcome any obstacles during her PhD study. BLACKPINK’s Lisa Gets New Fragrant Flower Species Named After Her, Discoverer Anissara Damthongdee Says Rapper Inspired Her During PhD Study.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

A new fragrant flower species, ‘Friesodielsia lalisae’, has been named after Lisa of BLACKPINK. The discoverer, Anissara Damthongdee, says that BLACKPINK's Lisa has greatly inspired her to overcome any obstacles during her Ph.D. study. pic.twitter.com/SAUKJJsJVl — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 11, 2023

