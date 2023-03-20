In addition to Harry Styles attending BLACKPINK's concert, the k-pop group also recommended a restaurant to the "As It Was" singer during his visit to Korea. That's not all, BLACKPINK also pre-paid for his meal and made him feel welcome in their country. Woody Harrelson with BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Lisa, BIGBANG’s Taeyang, Park Bo Gum and US Rep Dean Phillips Is the Most Unlikely Yet Wonderful Friendship.

View Harry Styles at BLACKPINK Concert:

Harry Styles watching Blackpink's concert in LA, Jennie watching Harry's set at Coachella pic.twitter.com/Pg0gLHXOsD — JENNIE 🤍 (@jenniedebuts) April 23, 2022

View More Here:

BLACKPINK's Unexpected Friendship With Harry Styles Gains Attention After They Pay For His Meal In Koreahttps://t.co/MoN7R7Bu26 — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) March 20, 2023

