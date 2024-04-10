Blood Free OTT Release: Here's When and Where to Watch Ju Ji Hoon and Han Hyo Joo's Korean Drama Online

Lee Hee-joon, Lee Moo-saeng, and Park Ji-yeon are set to portray pivotal characters in the upcoming Korean drama Blood Free, which will be available for streaming on Disney+.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 10, 2024 05:42 PM IST

Blood Free, is slated to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. With 10 episodes slated for release, this captivating series, also recognised as Dominant Species, is set to enrapture audiences. It is scheduled for April 10. The series is set in a futuristic world where the biotechnology company is bringing an end to the years-long tradition of humans consuming animal meat. Park Hyung Sik To Play the Lead Role in Upcoming K-Drama Treasure Island? Here’s What We Know!

Blood Free Trailer

