Ju Ji Hoon and Choo Young Woo are slaying it in The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call! This genius medical drama has taken Netflix by storm, officially topping the global non-English TV shows list from January 27 to February 2. With a jaw-dropping 8.27 million hours viewed and 11.9 million views and more across just eight episodes, it’s giving major binge-worthy vibes. The show follows Ju Ji Hoon’s genius medical expert character as he shakes up the trauma ward with his unconventional methods. It’s been two straight weeks in the top 10, proving viewers can’t get enough of the intense storylines, high-stakes surgeries, and top-tier performances. Netflix’s latest update just made it official—The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call is a certified global hit. If you're not watching yet, you're seriously missing out on one of the hottest shows. ‘The Trauma Code – Heroes on Call’ Review: Critics Praise Ju Ji Hoon’s Performance As Surgeon Baek Kang Hyuk in This Binge-Worthy Medical K-Drama.

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call TRP

