BTS has finally released their new anthology album Proof and the new music video for Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment). The album comes fully packed with many of the works from the members of the band, it includes 48 tracks comprising of demos, three unreleased songs and more. The rappers of the band RM, Suga and Jhope helped write the song Yet To Come. The members can be seen singing, rapping and dancing in a desert in multiple different settings in the music video. BTS Members Look Ethereal in The Concept Photos of Door Version For Their Upcoming Anthology Album 'Proof'.

