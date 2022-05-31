All the seven members of the K-pop sensation BTS, are looking heavenly in their latest concept photos of the door version for their upcoming anthology album Proof. The septet were dressed up in pastel clothes and few accessories. In the group photo and the individual clicks, the Bangatn Boys can be seen against a white background and they are giving perfectly dreamy vibes. According to reports, "The Door concept reflects BTS carving their own path and opening new doors." BTS Boys Nail Airport Look! V, RM, Suga, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope and Jin Rock Casual Chic Outfits as They Head to US to Meet President Joe Biden in White House (View Pics).

BTS' 'Door' Concept Photos For 'Proof'

