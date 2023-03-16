J-hope has received his notice for his mandatory military enlistment and he shared an update regarding it on Weverse. He said "Since Jin enlisted, I thought about when I should do it, but I decided to go as soon as possible and show you a better side of myself. Right when I got the notice, Jin contacted me. I asked a lot of questions, and Jin gave me advice on what I needed." BTS J-Hope's "On The Street" Music Video Has A Genius Reference To J. Cole's Old Music.

