Amidst his military service, BTS member Jimin took a heartfelt moment to extend warm Lunar New Year greetings to ARMYs, emphasising his enduring connection during the special occasion on February 10. Through a touching message on Weverse, Jimin conveyed wishes for happiness, health, and prosperity in the new lunar year while also highlighting the cultural significance of Seoul. Despite his absence, Jimin reassured ARMYs about his and Jungkook's well-being. He wrote, "I hope that this year will be filled with nothing but happiness. Jungkook and I are doing well, so don't worry too much."

Jimin's Post:

Jimin on Weverse 240210

🐥 ARMYs, it's Lunar New Year!

I hope you have a happy Lunar New Year and I hope you’ll stay healthy and won’t get sick this year

I hope that this year will be filled with nothing but happiness

Jungkook and I are doing well, so don't worry too much… pic.twitter.com/TNRyhnMNrp

— Park Jimin USA 🇺🇸 (@ParkJiminUSA95) February 10, 2024