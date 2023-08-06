BTS' RM surprised fans by joining SUGA on stage for a performance of their collab track "Strange" at latter's solo concert in Seoul. The performance was a special treat for fans, as it was the first time they had seen the two perform the track together live. RM and SUGA's performance was met with rapturous applause from the crowd. BTS ARMY also spotted Jin, J-Hope, and V aka Kim Taehyung in the audience. BTS' Jungkook Apologises for Forgetting Lyrics at Suga's Seoul Concert, Asks for a Second Chance!

RM and SUGA Perform "Strange" Together:

