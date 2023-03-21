Namjoon, Taehyung, Jungkook and Suga were seen attending Harry Styles' Love on Tour Seoul concert and pictures of them together backstage are now surfacing. The five of them look like they've been friends for years as they're seen posing with arms around each other's shoulders. Many other K-pop artists like BLACKPINK's Rosé and Jennie, Jeon Somi, Monsta X’s Hyungwon, ATEEZ’s Wooyoung and more were in attendance as well. BTS’ Jungkook, V, RM and Suga Attend Harry Styles’ Concert in Korea, Fans Trend #Taekook on Twitter As They Share Videos and Photos.

View BTS Backstage with Harry Styles:

Harry backstage in Seoul with Jungkook, RM, Suga and Taehyung from BTS! 📸: Lloyd Wakefield pic.twitter.com/OMqSAtz7C6 — HL Daily Media (@HLDMedia) March 21, 2023

