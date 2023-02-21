Suga's new poster for his world tour has been released on BigHit's Twitter handle, and fans are freaking out due to the concept. The poster showcases both Suga and his other persona, Agust D. And if the duality concept is really a part of the tour, ARMYs are in for quite a ride! BTS’ Suga to Embark on First Solo World Tour, Check Locations and Dates Inside.

Suga and Agust D World Tour

