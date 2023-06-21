Choi Sung Bong was found dead at his house at 9:41 am, and the police are trying to find out his exact cause of death. The police forced his door open when they were dispatched to his house and found him dead inside. The singer apparently also left a message on his personal YouTube channel. Park Soo Ryun Dies at 29; Actress Was Declared Brain-Dead After Falling From Flight of Stairs - Reports.

View Choi Sung Bond Death Update:

Singer Choi Sung Bong Has Passed Awayhttps://t.co/arKuv2c5cD — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) June 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)