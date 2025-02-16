Former PRISTIN member Kyla Massie has announced her engagement! On February 16, the K-pop soloist delighted her fans by sharing a collection of heart-melting photos from her proposal with fiancé Lucas. In her caption, she adorably wrote, "I’m left-handed now," expressing her joy. The series of intimate pictures captures the couple kissing and sharing tender moments while Kyla proudly showcases her sparkling diamond ring. The engagement took place in Portland, Oregon, surrounded by a picturesque snowy landscape. Reports indicate that Kyla and Lucas have been in a relationship since 2022. Taecyeon, aka Ok Taec-yeon, Proposes to Girlfriend in Paris? Netizens React to 2PM Rapper’s Viral Proposal Photos.

