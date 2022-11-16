Wonho will be going to the military to fulfill his mandatory duties in December. Highline Entertainment announced that Wonho will be leaving for his enlistment on December 5, through an official statement. He plans to enlist as a public service worker. MONSTA X’s Wonho Releases Special Performance Video for ‘On & On’ From Album Bittersweet.

