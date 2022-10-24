Wonho recently made a comeback with his mini album Bittersweet for which the title track is "On & On". Wonho released a special performance video for "On & On" in which he sings about dancing all night. The video is shot in front of the Han River cityscape which looks beautiful behind him as he dances. MONSTA X’s Kihyun Reminisces His ‘Youth’ in New Comeback Music Video.

Watch Video Here:

