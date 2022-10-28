Fromis_9's agency has announced that Saerom and Seoyeon will be taking a temporary hiatus from group activities due to health issues. And that is why only six of the members will participate in the Hanbat National University festival scheduled for October 28. BLACKPINK Reveal Dates and Locations in Asia for Their 'Born Pink' World Tour.

