Girls Generation's long awaited comeback with Forever 1 is finally out! Their comeback after years of anticipation from their fans happens to also be on their 15th anniversary. Their music video for "Forever 1" certainly was worth the wait with their powerful vocals, remarkable visuals and brilliant lyrics that send the message that they are stronger than ever. The physical album Forever 1 will be released on August 8. Girls Generation’s Taeyeon, Seohyun and Sooyoung Look Seductive in Their Teasers for Forever 1 Album.

