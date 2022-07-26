Girls Generation have released the new teasers for their upcoming album Forever 1. Members Seohyun, Taeyeon and Sooyoung look sexy in stylish dresses as they pose in a taxi and at the airport. For their 15th anniversary the band is making a comeback with the entire group in 2022, after almost 5 years.

View Images Here:

Ethereal

Chef's Kiss

Sexy

Stunning

Beautiful

