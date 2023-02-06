Let's be honest, we all are wondering what Song Joong Ki and Katy Saunders' child will look like once its born. Well a Korean TV show thought it would be a fun idea to find out, and this is what the results are. On February 6, tvN program Free Doctor spoke about Joong Ki and Katy, and then revealed this photo. Of course the picture is not 100% accurate as it is only a picture edited with the couple's facial features in mind.

Joong Ki and Katy's Child

Here’s What A Korean TV Show Believes Song Joong Ki And Katie Louise Saunders’ Baby Might Look Likehttps://t.co/zdUsKe613x — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) February 6, 2023

