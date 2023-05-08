Song Joong Ki and Hong Sa Bin are all set to star in director Kim Chang Hoon’s feature film debut, Hopeless. The upcoming noir film is about a young man named Yeon Gyu who wants to badly escape his reality that feels like hell. When he meets Chi Geon, who is in charge of middle management for an organization, the two set out together in the dangerous world. Song Joong Ki Marriage: Who Is Katy Louise Saunders? Here Are 7 Things You Need To Know About the British Actress.

View First Poster for Hopeless:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 송중기 songjoongki official (@hi_songjoongki)

