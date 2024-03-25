It was recently reported that TWICE's Jihyo and Olympic champion Yun Sung Bin are in a relationship. The reports claimed that they had been dating for a year. Yun Sung Bin's agency has now released a statement regarding his dating rumours. All That Sports responded saying, 'As he is no longer an active athlete, we do not manage his personal life. It is difficult to confirm.' Earlier, Jihyo's agency, JYP Entertainment, commented that it is difficult to confirm their relationship as it is the artist's personal matter. TWICE's Jihyo Dating Olympic Champion Yun Sung Bin for One Year - Reports.

TWICE's Jihyo and Yun Sung Bin Are Reportedly Dating

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)