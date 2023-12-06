It's Official! BLACKPINK Members Renew Group Contract With YG Entertainment

Earlier, there had been much speculation about the group's future, with some reports suggesting that they might disband or sign with a different label.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 06, 2023 09:22 AM IST

It's great news for BLINKs! As all four members of BLACKPINK have officially renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment. This means that the group will continue to promote together for the foreseeable future. The news was confirmed by the agency. The company also revealed that it's still negotiating individual contracts with the members, according to Yonhap news agency. This is a major development for BLACKPINK, as their previous contracts were set to expire in August 2023. LatestLY Picks: 5 December Kdramas of 2023 To Feel Warm and Cozy This Winter.

BLACKPINK Renew Contract With Agency:

