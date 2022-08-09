ITZY have followed in the footsteps of BLACKPINK, Aespa and TWICE with their mini album Checkmate, being the first of ITZY's albums to chart on Billboard 200 for 3 consecutive weeks. The album made an impressive debut at Number 8 on the chart.

