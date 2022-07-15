J-hope's music video for "Arson" from his album Jack in the Box is finally out! In the video he can be seen rapping in his white jumpsuit in front of his surroundings, that are entirely on fire. The rap, the lyrics, the beats, everything in the video will captivate you and make you want to dance along.

Watch Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)