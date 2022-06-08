It was announced on June 8 KST, that South Korean artists Jhope and TXT will be performing at Lollapalooza. Lollapalooza is a music festival that is held in Chicago every year. Jhope is a headliner for the festival on July 31, making him the first Korean artist ever to headline a popular music festival in the U.S. BTS' J-Hope Takes a Trip Down Memory Lane As He Shares Throwback Pictures of Old Hand-Written Letter From Jimin, 2012 Eminem Concert Tickets & Much More!

View tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)