Kim Ji-soo is always on top with her casual style and her cool fashion sense sets ultimate goals for a fun day-out with friends. Recently, BLACKPINK's Jisoo posted pictures in light-blue shirt and beige skirt as she struck multiple poses for her IG handle. The Korean singer looked no less than a perfect school girl as she smiled through her cute pics on social media. Jisoo kept it stylish by opting for a black leather jacket and cool cap! BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Keeps It Casual in Beige Sweatshirt and Skort; View New Pics of the K-Pop Star

View Cute Pics of BLACKPINK's Jisoo in Light-Blur Shirt and Skirt:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🤍 (@sooyaaa__)

