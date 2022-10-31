Halloween is usually a happy time where people celebrate with their friends and family. But Halloween of 2022 soon turned into a real horror show when over 150 people died due to the stampede that occurred at Itaewon. And since South Korea is still in it's mourning period for the people it lost, JYP has cancelled TWICE's fan meeting that was scheduled for November 5. MAMA Awards 2022: From BTS’ J-Hope and TWICE To Stray Kids, IU and More; Check Out the Full List of Nominees.

