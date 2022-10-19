Kang Mina will play the leading role of Soohyun in Convenience Store which is the title for one of the episodes of Midnight Horror: 6 Nights. Midnight Horror: 6 Nights is an omnibus original horror series that tells six different stories, and is helmed by directors who are very familiar with the horror genre. Musical actor Kim Ho Young will star alongside Kang Mina. Which K-drama Bad Boy Do You Think is the Most Charming?

View Tweet Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)