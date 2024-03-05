Kim Bo Ra is all set to marry film director Jo Ba Reun in June. The couple will be tying the knot after dating for three years. The news of their marriage has been confirmed by the agency representing the actress known for her role in SKY Castle. The statement issued reads, “Hello. This is noon company. We are sharing joyful news regarding noon company actress Kim Bo Ra. Actress Kim Bo Ra is getting married in June. Her fiancé Jo Ba Reun is a film director, and after a three-year relationship based on trust and faith, they have arrived at the beautiful result of tying the knot. The wedding will be held in private with their families, relatives, and close acquaintances.” aespa’s Karina and Lee Jae Wook Are Dating! Duo’s Agencies Confirm Their Relationship.

Kim Bo Ra And Jo Ba Reun Wedding News

