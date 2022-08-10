Rejoice! As Kim Joo Hun, the South Korean star is all set to make an appearance on Netflix's Extraordinary Attorney Woo show's last episode. Extraordinary Attorney Woo is a television series starring Park Eun-bin in the title role, along with Kang Tae-oh and Kang Ki-young. Excited? Lee Sung Kyung Birthday Special: Top 10 Times the Shooting Stars Actress Slayed Us All With Her À La Mode Looks.

Check It Out:

#KimJooHun to appear on #ExtraordinaryAttorneyWoo last episode. His appearance was made possible as the director was the same PD who directed Dr. Romantic 2 https://t.co/3NQzmtpJa4 #KoreanUpdates VF pic.twitter.com/QQIRpkBeQ6 — KoreanUpdates! (@KoreanUpdates) August 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)