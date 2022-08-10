Lee Sung Kyung is a phenomenal actor having played multi-faceted roles in dramas like Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, Cheese in the Trap, Doctors, About Time and many more. She even sings and has also released her own singles, but not only that she also stands at a height of almost 6 feet. That paired with sheer beauty that could make a person faint, gives her all the powers of being the ultimate model. She started her entertainment career as a model, by competing in the Korea Super Model Contest in 2008 and bagged the 11th spot. Shooting Stars: Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Young Dae to Have a Romantic Camping Trip Scene; Pics From the Series Go Viral.

Since then she has risen to fame and become well known globally. Clearly Lee Sung Kyung has been a fan of fashion and the latest vogue trends for a long time. She expresses herself in a blithe way through her clothes and it's spellbinding. So today as a little gift from me to her, I picked out 10 of my favourite looks from Sung Kyung. All sublime ones, that definitely gave me a hard time taking my eyes off her. From It’s Okay To Not Be Okay to Our Blues; Here Are 7 K-Dramas That Push the Boundaries of Taboo Topics in South Korea.

She Is Beauty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이성경 (@heybiblee)

She Is Grace

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이성경 (@heybiblee)

A Fashion Icon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이성경 (@heybiblee)

Simple But Stunning

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이성경 (@heybiblee)

Magical

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이성경 (@heybiblee)

She Slays

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이성경 (@heybiblee)

Little Black Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이성경 (@heybiblee)

I'm in Awe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이성경 (@heybiblee)

Double Threat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이성경 (@heybiblee)

Chanel Queen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이성경 (@heybiblee)

Lee Sung Kyung recently appeared in the k-drama Shooting Stars alongside Kim Young-dae, which has now finished airing. She continues to model, and will soon appear in another k-drama titled, Tell Me It's Love with Kim Young-kwang. It will air on Disney+ in the first half of 2023. I know she'll do a great job and I really look forward to it. A very Happy Birthday to Lee Sung Kyung!!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2022 01:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).