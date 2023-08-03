LE SSERAFIM will be collaborating with Demi Lovato on a remix of their song "Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife". The new version will release on August 4 at 12 am EST. The group have also collaborated with artists like Rina Sawayama and Upsahl. Are you excited for the new remix? LE SSERAFIM Chaewon's Mother Goes Viral For Looking Absolutely Stunning.

View LE SSERAFIM Update:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)