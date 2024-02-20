BTS' J-Hope, aka Hobi, celebrated his 30th birthday on February 18 with a significant announcement: he's gearing up for a double release. His latest album, HOPE ON THE STREET volume one, is scheduled for a March debut and is rumoured to feature a star-studded lineup including Jungkook, Le Sserafim's Huh Yunjin and Yoon Mirae. Fans eagerly anticipate these releases, wildly speculating about potential collaborations between J-Hope and Jungkook, which has the ARMY community excitedly buzzing. Hope On The Street: BTS J-Hope's Docu-series Volume One To Premiere On Amazon Prime On March 28.

Jungkook To Be Part of Hobi's New Album

WAITTT ARE WE GETTING A HOPEKOOK COLLAB ??? pic.twitter.com/QLqbArVhrs — hope⁷ (@winnttaebear) February 19, 2024

