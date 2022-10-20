Lee Ki Woo's new film Exposure s a crime thriller film that tells the story of two childhood friends who meet again for the first time in 20 years. One grows to be a murderer and the other a police officer. Previously, Kim Min Ha, Choi Hee Seo, and Park Sung Joon were also reported to be starring in the film. 8 Must-Watch Korean Films That Had Over 10 Million Ticket Sales.

View Tweet Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)