BTS' V gives fans a sneak peek into his upcoming music video "FRI(END)S," showcasing poignant scenes of solitude. In the short teaser clip, he is seen eating his meal alone with a sad expression. Additionally, Kim Taehyung sits alone in a bustling crowd with his face clearly expressing a longing for companionship. Scheduled for release on March 15 (KST), the track promises a fusion of pop, soul, and R&B, delivering relatable romantic narratives through its all-English lyrics. Check out the teaser for a glimpse of Kim Taehyung's emotive performance. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's Latest Instagram Photos Radiate Perfect Boyfriend Vibes!

Watch BTS' V's FRIENDS Teaser

