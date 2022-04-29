Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area is based on the Spanish heist series of the same name. The South Korean series starring Yoo Ji-tae, Park Hae-soo and others is all set to be premiered on Netflix on June 24. The makers have shared a teaser video of the crime drama show that teases that the audience would see one of the biggest heists. Money Heist Korea Announcement: Squid Game Star Park Hae-soo To Essay the Role of Berlin in the Adaptation.

Watch The Teaser Of Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Below:

Drama meets action in MONEY HEIST: KOREA - JOINT ECONOMIC AREA. Arrives June 24th, only on Netflix 🎭🔥 pic.twitter.com/qxmQabknoC — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 29, 2022

